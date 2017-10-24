Wednesday morning the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee will discuss “The Commercial Satellite Industry: What’s Up and What’s on the Horizon,” with witnesses from SpaceX, ViaSat and OneWeb. Also this week in McLean, Virginia, Aviation Week’s SpeedNews AerospaceDefenseChain Conference convenes for its third year, bringing together aviation industry professionals seeking networking and information on global market conditions, macroeconomic ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead in Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.