This week the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual symposium is underway in Washington, with speakers including Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. Meanwhile, following its successful Monday morning launch of the next batch of 10 IridiumNEXT satellites aboard a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg AFB in California, SpaceX has a second launch scheduled—Wednesday evening’s liftoff of the SES-11/EchoStar 105 hybrid communications satellite aboard a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.