Tuesday afternoon the House Armed Services Committee will review U.S. defense strategy in South Asia with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. and Defense Secretary James Mattis. On Wednesday morning the House Science space subcommittee will review “Radioisotope Production and Lessons Learned from Cassini” with witnesses from NASA and the Department of Energy. Meanwhile, on Thursday a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 will orbit a classified satellite for ...
