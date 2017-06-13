Tuesday morning Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on the department’s budget posture. That afternoon U.S. Marine Corps and Navy officials will testify to SASC lawmakers on their respective aviation programs. On Thursday morning House Armed Services lawmakers will discuss the Pentagon’s foreign military sales process. Meanwhile, on Wednesday a Russian government Soyuz rocket will launch a Progress cargo spacecraft to the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.