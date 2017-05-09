Tuesday morning the Senate Armed Services Committee will discuss the state of U.S. Cyber Command with its chief, U.S. Navy Adm. Michael Rogers, who also serves as director of the National Security Agency. That afternoon the same committee considers three Pentagon nominations—David Norquist to be the next Pentagon comptroller, Elaine McCusker to be Norquist’s deputy, and Robert Daigle to head the Pentagon’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation group.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.