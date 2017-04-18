Tuesday should see the much-delayed launch of Orbital ATK’s seventh cargo freighter to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral (see related story), while new ISS crewmembers will launch aboard a Soyuz from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Meanwhile, Thursday afternoon in Washington the Heritage Foundation hosts a panel to discuss recent aircraft sales to Iran and how they could complicate U.S. efforts to contain the country’s expanding influence. And ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead in Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.