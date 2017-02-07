This week the vice chiefs of the U.S. military services and the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps visit Capitol Hill to update armed services lawmakers on current readiness, speaking to House members Tuesday morning and their Senate counterparts on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning Senate Armed Services lawmakers will receive an update on Afghanistan from U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, Jr., commander of U.S. Forces in the country.
