Wednesday morning the House Armed Services airland subcommittee will hear testimony on the aviation mishap oversight and review process from Brig. Gen. David Francis, director of Army Safety; Rear Adm. Upper Half Mark Leavitt, commander of the Naval Safety Center; and Maj. Gen. John Rauch Jr., chief of the Air Force Safety Center. On Thursday morning the HASC’s readiness subcommittee will hear testimony of U.S. Navy and Air Force Depot Policy Issues and Infrastructure Concerns from ...
