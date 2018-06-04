Vallair, based in Luxembourg, has completed an 18-month lease transaction with Windrose Aviation Co., a charter airline based in the Ukraine, for an Airbus A321. The aircraft underwent a full maintenance “C” check before delivery to Vallair’s MRO facility in France. Windrose operates charter, corporate, tourist and VIP flights using its fleet of A320, E145 and business jet aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Vallair Completes Deal With Windrose Aviation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.