U.S. Navy trainees are experiencing symptoms of hypoxia while learning to fly the T-45 Goshawk, which prompted to service to ground the aircraft on April 5 to look for the cause. Instructor pilots reported “physiological episodes in the cockpit” caused by contamination in the on-board oxygen generation system. Currently the Navy has limited flights to no higher than 5,000 ft and no more than 2g maneuvering while tests on the oxygen system continue. “This will remain our top ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navy Probing T-45 Hypoxia Incidents".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.