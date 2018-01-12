RAYTHEON has $1.5b direct commercial sales contract for “additional capability” for an undisclosed Patriot Integrated Air & Missile Defense System customer. RUSSIAN HELICOPTERS confirmed it will offer the K-226T for the Indian Navy’s requirement for 111 shipborne helicopters. ROCKWELL COLLINS has $21.5m U.S. Navy contract for E-2D Hawkeye integrated training systems (HITS)-III effort. U.S. NAVY completed first test of LOCKHEED MARTIN’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Seeks Companies That Can Make EC-145 Helicopters".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.