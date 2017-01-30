Feb. 2-3—Aero-Engines Americas, San Antonio, Texas, www.aviationweek.com/events Feb. 7-10—NBA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth, Texas, https://www.nbaa.org/events/sdc/2017/ Feb. 8-9—MRO Middle East, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE, www.aviationweek.com/events Feb. 10-11—The Red Bull Air Race World Championship, Abu Dhabi, http://www.redbullairrace.com/en_US Feb. 22-23—Aviation Africa, Kigali, Rwanda. ...
