The University of North Dakota (UND) has launched a $1.5 million scholarship endowment for high-achieving students for flight training. The scholarship was made possible by matching $500,000 contributions from the UND Aerospace Foundation, UND Promise Scholarship Program and the James C. Ray Foundation. UND aerospace operates a fleet of more than 15 aircraft and flight training devices. It is increasing its scholarship dollars offered specifically to high school seniors.
