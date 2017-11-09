First flight of Aurora's eVTOL aircraft on April 20. Aurora is developing aircraft for Uber's Elevate Network.
Los Angeles has joined Dallas and Dubai as cities where ride-hailing giant Uber plans to launch demonstrations of urban air transport in 2020. Uber has also signed an agreement to cooperate with NASA on developing low-altitude airspace traffic management to support the demonstrations. Under its Elevate initiative, Uber plans to operate networks of four-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft providing ride-sharing flights that avoid traffic congestion in urban ...
