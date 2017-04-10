True Blue Power has introduced the TC230 DC-to-DC step-up converter using the aircraft’s 10-18 volt input to power 8-volt instruments and avionics, including radios, GPS and electronics. The introduction of the 230-watt converter to European aircraft owners is timely, the company said. Effective Jan. 1, 2018, all aircraft flying in European airspace must be equipped with 8.33 kHz channel spacing radios, which require 28-volt power. The TC230 weighs 7 lb.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "True Blue Power Introduces TC230 DC-to-DC Converter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.