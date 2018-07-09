TQ Group, a German technology company specializing in engineering and precision products, will debut an ADS-B transponder and a VHF Transceiver at EAA AirVenture July 23-29 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The KTX2, a new ADS-B Mode S transponder, is in the final stages of certification, according to European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards by the end of 2018. The KRT2 transceiver has been installed in more than 10,000 aircraft across Europe to date. It features an integrated intercom, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "TQ Group To Display Products At EAA AirVenture".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.