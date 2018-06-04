Titan Aviation, which provides aircraft management, sales and air charter services to the Middle East and is based in Dubai, has secured two new international Air Operator Certificates. The company, founded in 2004, recently obtained an AOC from San Marino and FAA Part 135 charter operator certification, adding to its existing European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Cayman and DGCA accreditations.
