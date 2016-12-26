Tim Bueschen has joined C&L Aerospace as regional sales manager. Bueschen joins the company’s Bangor, Maine, office to cover the Southern U.S., Caribbean Central and South American regions. Most recently, he served as regional sales manager for Bombardier Aerospace for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
