Thomas Global’s TFD 8601 AMLCD cockpit display has been certified by the FAA for installation on Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft. The cockpit display is plug-and-play. A shipset of four displays saves more than 12 lb. per cockpit and requires 70% less power than cathode-ray tube displays during normal operation, the company said. The TFD-8601 was developed in a partnership with Regional Express.
