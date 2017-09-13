France’s Thales on Sept. 12 announced the closing of a deal to buy Guavus, a Silicon Valley company specializing in Big Data analytics. “Guavus is perfectly suited to help Thales address the growing needs of an increasingly connected global ecosystem,” the company said. “The company has built a recognized industrial ‘big data’ platform particularly adapted to real-time analytics and designed to be easily implemented across any number of new markets.” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thales Buys U.S. Big Data Analytics Company".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.