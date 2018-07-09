Thai Aviation Academy in Thailand has ordered two Tecnam P2002JF and one P2006T aircraft following evaluation flights at Tecnam’s Capua, Italy, production and flight-test facility. The academy is located in Roi Et airport, Thawat Buri district in Thailand.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thai Aviation To Add Three Tecnam Aircraft For Training".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.