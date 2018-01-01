Textron Aviation is offering Gogo Avance L5 connectivity system upgrades for Cessna Citation X aircraft, it said. The equipment will deliver faster inflight connectivity speeds and enhanced network capabilities. The company also plans to introduce the system to Citation, Beechcraft King Air and Hawker platforms in the coming months.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Textron Offers Connectivity Upgrades To Citation Xs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.