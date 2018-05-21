Textron Aviation has upgraded its warranty claims processing site, the company announced at its 2018 Customer Conference in Wichita. The improved site incorporates new functionality into its claim processing and post-purchase support and is designed for a better customer experience. The upgraded claims site is accessed online at claims.txtav.com. The company worked directly with customers to develop the site through a customer advisory board, which included directors of maintenance, ...
