Textron Aviation has selected five universities to take part in its 2018 Top Hawk program. Each university selected takes delivery of a new Cessna Skyhawk 172 to support flight training, university recruiting efforts and promotional activities throughout the year. Universities selected include Middle Tennessee State University, University of Dubuque, Lewis University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott and California Aeronautical University. The program allows Textron Aviation to ...
