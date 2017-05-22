Textron Aviation has introduced a new web-based portal to allow customers to manage their aircraft maintenance, giving increased transparency and communication when service is required, the company said. A few months after launching its Customer Portal, more than 500 customers have enrolled and are using the platform, the company said. The portal allows customers to track an aircraft through its maintenance cycle and reduce downtime. It will be rolled out in phases throughout 2017.
