Textron Aviation has added a second mobile service unit to its Doncaster Service Center in the UK, which will give Citation, King Air and Hawker customers flexibility for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, the company said. The facility has earned foreign approvals from Aruba, Bermuda and Qatar, allowing the center and the London Luton line maintenance station to service aircraft registered in those countries. Textron Aviation acquired the service center in 2012.
