TerrAvion has partnered with FarmSolutions to provide growers with aerial imagery and analysis on their crops in order for them to take action on potential issues. TerrAvion takes low-altitude flights to view farms and uploads the images to the cloud for growers to manage their crops. FarmSolutions developed software, originally for UAVs, to provide analysis and task management workflow for farmers. The new partnership combines the imagery and the analysis and workflow for the farmers in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "TerrAvion, FarmSolutions Partners To Provide Farmers With Imagery, Analysis".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.