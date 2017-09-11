Tecnam has terminated its dealership agreement with Tim Orchard and is in the process of selecting a new dealer for the UK, Ireland and Iceland, the company announced. Until then, it is handling inquiries, requests and customer needs at info@tecnam.com; technical.support@tecnam.com, or at +39 0823 622297.
