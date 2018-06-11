Tecnam’s four-seat P2010 aircraft has been validated by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand based on the EASA type certificate. Tecnam established a corporate presence in Australia in October.
