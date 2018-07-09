TAG Aviation Europe has introduced the first Bombardier Global 5000 ultra long-range aircraft equipped with a Premier cabin for charter service in Europe, it said. The aircraft will be based in Paris. The Premier cabin includes contemporary design, Ka-band inflight Wi-Fi connectivity, advanced ergonomics and an intuitive cabin management system. The Global 5000 is the ninth addition to its managed fleet of business jets in Europe since TAG was awarded its Ai Operators Certificate last year. ...
