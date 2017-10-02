Sun European Partners, a private investment firm, has acquired C&K Holdings, a producer of electromechanical switches based in Newton, Massachusetts. The acquisition will allow C&K to continue to expand into new markets and add additional switch products to its portfolio. The electromechanical switch market is estimated to be worth more than $7 billion. C&K has more than 1,500 employees at design centers in Newton, Dole, France, and Huizhou, China.
