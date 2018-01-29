Stobart Aviation has launched a new executive jet fixed base operator at London Southend Airport. The center is expected to handle 5,000 flights per year by 2022. The center will be open 24 hr. every day except Dec. 25. The center offers on-site immigration and customs, a VIP lounge, private crew lounge, business services and aircraft facilities.
