Stellar Labs, founded in 2014, has raised $26.3 million in Series A equity funding from Global Jet Capital. With funding from previous equity rounds and from Rockwell Collins, Stellar Labs will invest more than $50 million in its business aviation technology platform. The equity round was led by Columbia Equity Partners. Stellar has partnered with Rockwell Collins to develop a next-generation, unified, cloud-based operating platform to combine flight operations planning functions.
