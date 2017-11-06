STC Group has received FAA approval to add Piper Cherokee PA-28 aircraft to its list of certificated aircraft eligible for installation of the digital “Pro Pilot” autopilot. The company also is approved for Cessna 172, 175 and 182 aircraft. STC Group is now taking orders. More than 3,000 of the autopilots are currently installed in experimental and amateur-built aircraft. STC Group is working on approvals for other legacy aircraft, including Cessna Cardinals, Cessna 206 and 210 ...
