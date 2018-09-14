LEONARDO DRS won a contract to develop a deployable flight recorder technology for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Dmitry Rogozin, general director of ROSCOSMOS, will meet at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in October. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has chosen John Bonsell, a retired Army colonel, as his staff director for the committee. BOEING won a $194.5 million contract ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.