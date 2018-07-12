RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN and NORTHROP GRUMMAN will compete for up to $4.1b in awards for autonomous acquisition and persistent precision tracking and discrimination for the U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense system. CPI RADANT TECHNOLOGIES has $4.1m U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contract to replace forward nose radomes on B-52 aircraft. LEONARDO and POLSKA GRUPA ZBROJENIOWA S.A. will collaborate on AW249 combat helicopter being designed for Polish Army ...
