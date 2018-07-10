NEW ZEALAND plans to buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from the U.S. government to replace its aging six P-3K2 Orion that have been operating since the 1960s and will reach the end of their operational lives in 2025. AEROJET ROCKETDYNE cast the Jettison Motor for the Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft’s Launch Abort System, marking a milestone in advance of next year’s Ascent Abort Test (AA-2). PKL SERVICES INC. has $10.2m U.S. Air Force ...
