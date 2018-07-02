HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES has $200.4m U.S. Navy contract for additional long lead time material in support of aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 80). ST ENGINEERING sold its 25% stake in AIRBUS HELICOPTERS SOUTH EAST ASIA PTE. LTD. to joint venture partner AIRBUS HELICOPTERS for €9.1m ($14m). RAYTHEON has $80.3m U.S. Navy contract for systems engineering services supporting F/A-18A-D and E/F aircraft for the Navy, Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Switzerland. RAMSYS has €79.5m ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.