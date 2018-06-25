LOCKHEED MARTIN has $364.6m U.S. Army contract for Army Tactical Missile (Atacm) and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension program for the U.S. and Romania. GENERAL DYNAMICS has $149.2m U.S. Army foreign military sales contract for M151, M274, M257, M278, M156, M264, M278, and WTU-1/B, rockets, warheads, motors and associated components for Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Kenya, Jordan, Nigeria, Qatar. L3 TECHNOLOGIES has $83m U.S. Air Force contract for two Gulfstream G550 aircraft. ATLAS ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.