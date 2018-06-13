LOCKHEED MARTIN delivered 300th production F-35, a U.S. Air Force F-35A, from its Fort Worth site for delivery to Hill AFB, Utah. HARRIS CORP. has $400m U.S. Air Force contract for Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) foreign military sales customers’ production requirements. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $8.6m U.S. Air Force contract for AN/ALQ-131A Electronic Attack (EA) Pod Upgrade program (PUP) software sustainment ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.