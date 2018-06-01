ORBITAL ATK INC. has $171.2m U.S. Navy contract for full-rate Production Lot 7 for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) for the Navy and Australia. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $46.6m U.S. Navy contract to support F-35 service life extension and enable the developmental test F-35 aircraft to maintain currency with delivered technology. ROCKWELL COLLINS has $24.7m U.S. Navy contract for one E-2D weapon system trainer for Japan. LOCKHEED MARTIN has ...
