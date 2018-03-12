AIRBUS HELICOPTERS has $273.3m U.S. Army contract for 35 UH-72A aircraft. ORBITAL ATK has $86.4m U.S. Air Force contract for Afghanistan Air Force AC-208 armed intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft requirement. RAYTHEON has $39.9m U.S. Air Force contract for B-2 antenna supplemental work. AAR AIRLIFT GROUP INC. will provide dedicated rotary-wing air transportation services for NATO Air Command-Afghanistan/Combined Security Command. U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.