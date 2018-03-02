PENN STATE APPLIED RESEARCH LABORATORY has $1b U.S. Navy contract for research, development, engineering and test and evaluation for programs throughout the Defense Department. L3 TECHNOLOGIES acquired minority stake in Dallas-based PEAK NANO OPTICS, LLC (nanotechnology optics). LOCKHEED MARTIN has $148.7m U.S. Navy contract for additional recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, ...
