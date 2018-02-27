AIRSERVICES AUSTRALIA and THALES AUSTRALIA will integrate Australia’s civil and military air traffic management systems under AUS$1.2b ($1 billion) OneSKY program, designed to handle forecast air traffic growth and reduce congestion, flight times, fuel costs and greenhouse emissions. LEONARDO’s Falco UAV family has reached 15,000 flight hours. LOCKHEED MARTIN has a $7m and CUBIC DEFENSE APPLICATIONS INC. has $7.7m in U.S. Navy contracts for scalable assessment ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.