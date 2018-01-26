GENERAL ATOMICS ELECTROMAGNETIC SYSTEMS GROUP (GA-EMS) acquired certain assets of XAGENIC, INC. of Toronto (molecular diagnostic systems), to be integrated into new GA-EMS bio-sensor technology development operation in Rancho Bernardo, CA. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $12.5m U.S. Army contract for Hunter UAV engineering services. LOCKHEED MARTIN signed agreement with SABENA AEROSPACE concerning the extension of sustainment services for C-130 Hercules; and an agreement with IGNITION ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.