RUSSIA will supply six new SUKHOI Su-30 fighter jets to Myanmar. AIRBUS has option order for one more AIRBUS C295 search-and-rescue aircraft for the Brazilian Air Force, eventually bringing the service’s fleet to 15. Deliveries complete 2020. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES delivered second Conformal Airborne Early Warning (CAEW) G550 aircraft to the Italian Air Force. RUSSIA’s Pacific Fleet Air Force received upgraded Ka-29 and Ka-27M helicopters at ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.