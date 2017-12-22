JPATS LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC has $2.2b U.S. Air Force contract for Joint Primary Aircraft Training System T-6 contractor operated and maintained base supply services. BOEING has $18m U.S. Air Force contract for research and development of weapons integration to the B-52 aircraft. NORWAY and GERMANY will develop a common missile based on the Norwegian Maritime Missile (NSM) that will serve in both countries’ navies. LOCKHEED MARTIN has U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $961m to ...
