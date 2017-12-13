LEONARDO secured €112m ($131m) in orders for its AW139 in Italy: two aircraft for Italian Coast Guard and six for Italian Customs and Border Protection Service.   DENEL concluded agreement to sell 12 South African-designed Cheetah fighter jets to U.S.-based DRAKEN INTERNATIONAL.   LOCKHEED MARTIN has $77.7m U.S. Navy contract for cybersecurity support services.   ULTRA ELECTRONICS ADVANCED TACTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $26.3m U.S. Navy contract for support/sustainment ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.