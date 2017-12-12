CHINA launched Algeria’s first communication satellite, Alcomsat-1, aboard a Long March 3B rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center Dec. 11. The satellite will be used for broadcast and television, emergency comms, distance education, e-governance, enterprise communication, broadband access and satellite-based navigation. GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $134m U.S. Air Force contract for block 30 ground control stations. AZUR SPACE SOLAR POWER ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.