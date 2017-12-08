U.S. AIR FORCE directed “Zero-Based Review” of all service programs, budget accounts and manpower authorizations in preparation for fiscal 202 Program Objective Memorandum and Future Years Defense Plan. L-3 COMMUNICATIONS VERTEX AEROSPACE LLC has $10.3m U.S. Air Force contract for T-1A logistics support. RAYTHEON has $8.5m U.S. Air Force contract for Advanced Medium-Range Air-To-Air Missile guidance sections and integrated test vehicles under production ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.